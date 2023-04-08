Sublime Haaland bicycle kick as Manchester City beat Southampton

Erling Haaland marked his return from injury with two goals as Manchester City kept up their pursuit of Arsenal with a 4-1 win at Southampton.
City's eighth win on the bounce in all competitions took them back to within five points of Arsenal, who travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Super Sunday.
After an underwhelming first 44 minutes, City blasted into action when Haaland rose to bullet home Kevin De Bruyne's cross meaning the Belgian became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League assists, taking just 237 games.
Jack Grealish scored back-to-back for the first time in his City career when adding a second before Haaland stole the show with a devastating acrobatic finish to take his tally for the season to 30 Premier League goals and 44 in all competitions. He is just five goals away from breaking Andy Cole (93/94) and Alan Shearer's (94/95) Premier League record of 34 goals in a single season.
Sekou Mara got Saints on the board with a tidy finish but City restored the three-goal cushion a minute later when Julian Alvarez scored from the spot after De Bruyne had been fouled.
It was another demoralising defeat for Southampton, who remain bottom of the Premier League and four points from safety.
Skysports