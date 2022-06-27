Super Cup: Kotoko, Hearts of Oak to renew rivalry in September

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced that the “Champion of Champions” match, Ghana’s equivalent of the Super Cup, will be played on September 4.
The tie will see this season’s Ghana Premier League champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and the winner of the FA Cup, Hearts of Oak renew their rivalry later this year.
Hearts of Oak were awarded the Super Cup without having to play a game after they won both the league title and the FA Cup last season.
Asante Kotoko were crowned league champions a fortnight ago, eventually sealing an 11-point gap at the top of the table on the final day.
Hearts of Oak retained the FA Cup they won last year after beating Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening.
The Phobians beat the Hunters 2-1 to win the MTN FA Cup for a record twelfth time.