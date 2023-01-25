SWAG Awards: Mohammed Kudus, Paul Amoah, Abraham Mensah vie for 2022 Personality of the Year Saturday

Ghana's elite sporting personalities will gather at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday night to grace the glamorous MTN 47th SWAG Awards.
The flagship Sports Personality of the Year award will see sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah, amateur boxer Abraham Mensah and Ajax Amsterdam star, Mohammed Kudus, battling for the enviable prize which was won by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Samuel Takyi, in December 2021.
Ajax Amsterdam star Kudus Mohammed would battle alongside Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey and Jonathan Mensah of MLS side Columbus Crew for the Footballer of the Year, foreign category.
Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who recently signed for Swiss side FC Zurich is in the reckoning to retain the home-based Footballer Award of the Year award which has former AshantiGold forward, Yaw Annor and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim as the other contenders.
Medical practitioner, Dr Kwabena Adu Poku, has been named as the 2022 Chess Player of the Year, while Kelvin Alphous will be crowned the Badminton Player of the Year for the second year running.
The Athlete of the Year award has Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah in a straight contest for the prize.
In the female category, tripler jumper, Abigail Kwarteng, US-based Deborah Acquah and high jumper Rose Yeboah will be gunning for the big award. Kwarteng (triple jumper) and Acquah (long jumper) competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Yeboah, who won the Prospect of the Year Award at the 2019 edition, won gold for Ghana at the 2022 African Athletics Championships.
Police Officer Grace Mintah has been nominated for the Female Armwrestler of the Year Award.
Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged his support for the longest-running awards scheme in the country after donating GHc50,000 to SWAG towards this year's ceremony.
Leading Ghanaian mining firm, Adamus Resources Limited, has been enlisted as a joint headline sponsor alongside MTN Ghana for the 47th Awards, with SES HD Plus, Betway, Stanbic Bank, Ghana Gas, Gyata Cement, Tobinco Pharmacy, Ghana Freezones Authority, Twellium Industries, Special Ice and others also supporting the prestigious event.
Special guests for the SWAG Awards include Nana Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, the President of the Owirenkyi Traditional Council, Assin Kushea, Mustapha Ussif,the Minister for Youth and Sports, Dr Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller General of Ghana Immigration Service, with Ghanaian Afropop singer, Wendy Shay, budding comedian O.B. Amponsah, gospel artiste Perpetual Didier and young singer Ashley Chuks, all performing at the event.