The 2019 Black Meteors team is the worst ever assembled in history - Samuel Kuffour

Former Ghana international Samuel Osei Kuffour has descended heavily on the technical handlers of the Black Meteors stating that this year's U-23 team that represented Ghana in Egypt is the worst ever assembled in history.
Ghana's Black Meteors coached by Ibrahim Tanko failed to pick one of the three slots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games as they finished fourth.
Kuffour speaking at the Bundesliga Legends Tour Press Conference on Monday in Accra was not happy with the team Ibrahim Tanko assembled.
''For me, I think the worst team ever assembled is the 2019 Black Meteors that partook in the U-23 tournament staged in Egypt. You cannot anything in the team. It is a shame to see those things. Sometimes it feels bad as a Ghanaian to sit back and watch the way these young ones are playing it very say.''
''We need to develop football at the youth level, in order to have top stars like CK Akonnor, Sammy Kuffour among others.''
The ex-Bayern Munich star also noted that the construction of astroturf is hindering the progression of young players.
"Now we have astroturf coming to Ghana. Is it good for our football? For me, I think it's not the best for our kids, how many of them would get injuries in the Achilles, injury problems everywhere because of astroturf.
"German people have stopped using astroturfs, Europeans have stopped using astroturfs. So, why are we just so much concerned bringing astroturfs here, it doesn't help us.
"The technical abilities that the young ones need to train it doesn't go with the astroturf".