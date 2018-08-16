Thomas Abbey explains why he left Ismaily

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Captain Thomas Abbey has opened up on the real reason why he left Egyptian side Ismaily.
Abbey terminated his contract with Ismaily after joining them last year due to lack of playing time.
The 24-year old has cleared rumours that suggested he terminated his contract due to his poor form and series of injuries.
“I was getting frustrated by the irregular play time with Ismaily so I decided to mutually terminate my contract with them so I can pursue interest elsewhere,” he told Graphic Sports online.
Abbey was part of the Black Stars B squad that won the 2017 WAFU tournament.
His fantastic form for Hearts of Oak last season in the Ghana Premier League saw him win the SWAG Footballer of the Year for 2017.
He added that he is currently in talks with a few clubs outside Ghana and will soon return to playing actively.