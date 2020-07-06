Thomas Partey expresses gratitude after winning Emy Award

Ghana and Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey has expressed his gratitude after been named as the Man of the Year in Sports at the Emy Africa Awards 2020.
Partey ward off stern competitions from boxer Wasilu Mohammed, Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew as well as Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor to win the Man of the Year in Sports Award.
And the 27-year took to Twitter to acknowledge every individual who has contributed to his success.
The midfielder has been in sterling form for club and country and this has led to him being courted by a host on European club.
READ ALSO: Andre Ayew makes Championship Team of the Week after Sheffield Wednesday display
However, Atletico Madrid are reluctant to lose him and have reportedly offered him a new contract to fend off interest from the likes of Premier League club Arsenal.
Below is the full list of winners at the EMY Awards 2020.
Brand of the Year Award
Chocolate Clothing by Kwaku Bediako
Discovery of the Year
Founders of Afrochella
Humaritarian Award
Father Campbell
Man of the Year Entertainment Africa Award
Ayodeji Richard Makun (AY)
Media Excellence Award
Cecil Sunkwa-Mills
PAV Ansah Communicator Award
Zionfelix
Special Recognition for Tourism Marketing and Promotion
Abeiku Santana
Man of Style Award
Kweku Boateng Akuoku (Brommon)
Man of the Year Agriculture Award
Mr. Charles Gyamfi
Man of the Year Entertainment Award
Clemento Suarez
Man of the Year Sports
Thomas Partey
Man of the Year Technology Award
Founders of ExpressPay
Man of the Year
Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong
Lifetime Achievement Award
Prof. Emeritus Stephen Adei
Woman of the Year Award
Mrs Marafatu Abiola Bawuah
EMY Salute
Noguchi Memorial Institute
Ghana Medical Association
Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association
Pte Hammond
Joy Learning
COVID-19 Private Sector Fund