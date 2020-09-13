Thomas Partey named Black Stars deputy captain

Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey has been named as the Ist vice-captain of the Black Stars with Andre Ayew maintaining the captaincy.
While Partey has been appointed the Ist-vice captain, goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been chosen to be his second in command.
This latest development comes after new Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has confirmed his leaders as he bids to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and qualify the Black Stars to the World Cup in 2022.
A statement from the GFA read: The Technical team of the senior national team, the Black Stars, upon a broad consultation, has maintained Andre Ayew as Captain of the side.
The Swansea City attacker who led Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, maintains his position as leader of the team despite changes at the technical realm of the senior national team.
The trio will lead the team as the Black Stars go through the remaining Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers as well as the qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and subsequent tournaments.