Former Sports Minister questions CK Akonnor's appointment 

Former Minister for Youth and Sports under the NDC administration, Nii Lante Vanderpuye is questioning the appointment of CK Akonnor as Black Stars coach.
The former Ashantigold coach was handpicked as the new Black stars coach in January 2020 replacing his former boss Kwasi Appiah whose expired in December 2019.
Akonnor's appointment received mixed reactions as some believed he got the job due to the influence of Ghana Football Association's President Kurt Okraku while others are of the view he was appointed based on merit.
Airing his view on the subject matter, the Member of Parliament of the Odododiodoo constituency said considering the links between Kurt Okraku and CK Akonnor, it was not right for the new administration to have named the former Ghana international as the head coach of the senior national team.
“Left to me alone, I think Kurt shouldn’t have made that appointment," he told Joy News.
“People have said that he manages C.K. Akonnor as a person. So it is wrong.
“It raises thoughts of conflict of interest to have made CK Akonnor the coach of the national team.
Nii Lante continued: “To some extent, I would tend to agree with those people. I have no problem with Kurt deciding who should be the coach and I have no problem with Akonnor being the coach in the first place.
“But for the perception and the whole idea that he is on the books of Kurt Okraku as manager, its smacks of conflict (of interest," the former Sports Journalist added.
Akonnor is yet to play any official game following the suspension of football, due to COVID-19.
Akonnor has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and qualify the Black Stars to the World Cup in 2022.
Meanwhile, CK Akonnor has called for a platform for national team trainers to share ideas and help each other in their line of duty.