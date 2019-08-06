Prime News Ghana

Top 10 most expensive defenders in history

By Vincent Ashitey
Manchester United completed a world-record £80million signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City on Monday.

The defender put pen-to-paper on a six-year deal with the option for a further 12 months.

The deal saw Maguire became the world's most expensive defender after eclipsing the £75m Liverpool spent to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018.

Below PrimeNewsGhana.com takes a look at the 10 top most expensive defenders of all time.

1. Harry Maguire
Leceister to Manchester United
£80m

Harry Maguire

2.Virgil van Dijk
Southampton to Liverpool
£75m

Virgil van Dijk

3.Lucas Hernandez
Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich
£68m

Lucas Hernandez

4.Matthijs de Ligt
Ajax to Juventus
£63m

Matthijs de Ligt

5.Aymeric Laporte
Athletic Bilbao to Man City
£57m

Aymeric Laporte

6.Kyle Walker
Tottenham to Man City
£54m

Kyle Walker

7.Benjamin Mendy
Monaco to Man City
£52m

Benjamin Mendy

8.David Luiz
Chelsea to Paris Saint-Germain
£50m

David Luiz

9.John Stones
Everton to Man City
£50m

John Stones

10.Davinson Sanchez
From Ajax to Tottenham
£42m

Davinson Sanchez

