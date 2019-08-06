Top 10 most expensive defenders in history

Manchester United completed a world-record £80million signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City on Monday.
The defender put pen-to-paper on a six-year deal with the option for a further 12 months.
The deal saw Maguire became the world's most expensive defender after eclipsing the £75m Liverpool spent to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018.
Below PrimeNewsGhana.com takes a look at the 10 top most expensive defenders of all time.
1. Harry Maguire
Leceister to Manchester United
£80m
2.Virgil van Dijk
Southampton to Liverpool
£75m
3.Lucas Hernandez
Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich
£68m
4.Matthijs de Ligt
Ajax to Juventus
£63m
5.Aymeric Laporte
Athletic Bilbao to Man City
£57m
6.Kyle Walker
Tottenham to Man City
£54m
7.Benjamin Mendy
Monaco to Man City
£52m
8.David Luiz
Chelsea to Paris Saint-Germain
£50m
9.John Stones
Everton to Man City
£50m
10.Davinson Sanchez
From Ajax to Tottenham
£42m
