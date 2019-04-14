Top 7 footballers dating women far older than them

Footballers are among the richest people in the world considering what many of them collect on a weekly basis at their respective clubs in Europe and other parts of the world.
Many of these football stars drive exotic cars and live in big mansions thanks to what they earn at their clubs. Some of these football stars around the world are married as they go to the stadium with their kids and wives, while many are still single but dating stunning girlfriends.
Below are seven top footballers in Europe confirmed to be dating women older than them:
Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio - 8 years
The 33-year-old Real Madrid defender entered a relationship with Pilar Rubio, 41, in 2012.
Rubio is a Spanish reporter and TV presenter who became famous for covering events for the program Sé lo que hicisteis for the television network La Sexta.
They have three sons: Sergio (born 6 May 2014), Marco (born 14 November 2015), and Alejandro (born 25 March 2018).
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Helena Seger -12 years
The former Manchester United, Barcelona and Inter Milan striker 37, is married to Helena Seger, a 49-year-old Swedish businesswoman.
The two met in 2002 and have been together since. They have two children named Maximillian and Vincent.
The Manchester United Goalkeeper (28) has been dating Edurne Garcia (33) since 2015. Garcia is a Spanish singer, actress and TV presenter who is known for her slender curves, that she displays in eye-popping pictures she posts on her social media accounts.
The couple has no child yet. She was born on the 22nd of December 1985 in Madrid, the Capital of Spain.
Gerard Pique and Shakira- 10 years
The 32-year-old Spain international and the 41-year-old pop singer have had successful careers in their respective fields so far with Pique having a trophy-laden stint at Barcelona while the Colombian-American Singer is one of the best singers of all time.
The couple has two children (Milan and Sasha).
Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara Icardi - 6 years
Wanda Nara, 33, made the story of the century when she ditched Icardi’s former teammate and best friend Maxi Lopez in order to start a life with the 26-year-old Inter Milan star in 2013.
Nara works as a media personality, Icardi’s football agent, showgirl, television presenter and model.
The Argentine international now father’s Wanda’s children – ones she got with Lopez.
Cesc Fabregas and Daniella Semaan -12 years
The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder 31, is currently in a relationship with Daniella Semaan, a 43-year-old Lebanese woman.
Semaan has two children (Maria Taktouk, Joseph Taktouk) with her former spouse Elie Taktouk whom she married from 1998–2011.
She then married Fabregas in 2018 and brought Capri Fàbregas, Leonardo Fàbregas, Lia Fàbregas into the world.
Adil Rami and Pamela Anderson - 18years
Pamela Anderson is a 51-year-old Canadian actress who dated 33-year-old Frenchman and Olympique Marseille defender Adil Rami.
In September 2018, it was reported that the ex-Baywatch beauty, Pamela Anderson dumped Adil Rami after rejecting the World Cup winner’s marriage proposal.
In March 2019, TMZ reported that the couple have rekindled their relationship just 6-months after calling it quits. According to the report, the Baywatch star, and the Marseille ace, ‘have been back together for several weeks’, shortly after breaking up when Adil brought up the topic of marriage.
