Tottenham fight back to salvage point at Brentford

Harry Kane helped Tottenham recover from a two-goal deficit to grab a point at Brentford and almost won it when heading against the bar in the closing stages.
The World Cup hangover seemed real in the first half as Spurs were lacklustre with Kane anonymous in his first game after his penalty miss cost England in the quarter-final against France.
Brentford took a deserved lead when Mathias Jensen's deflected shot could only be pushed by Fraser Forster into the path of Vitaly Janelt who slotted home gleefully.
Their lead was doubled when Christian Norgaard flicked Bryan Mbeumo's corner into the path of Ivan Toney who nudged home from three yards out.
There looked no way back for Tottenham until 20 minutes into the second half when Clement Lenglet put in a deep cross from the left flank which Kane rose to head superbly home.
Six minutes later the game was level when Dejan Kulusevski pulled back for Pierre Hojbjerg who smashed home.
Five minutes from time, Kane did brilliantly to beat Bees keeper David Raya to a cross and was unlucky to see his flicked header come back off the crossbar.
Spurs pushed again for a winner but both sides had to settle for a draw in a pulsating match, which leaves Antonio Conte's side in fourth place.
