Transfer: Ex-Hearts Of Oak keeper Akurugu joins Japanese side Ococias Kyoto AC

Akurugu earned a two-year contract from the Kansai Soccer League side following a week-long trial.
The 23-year-old shot-stopper moved from Hasaacas to Hearts of Oak after the 2015/16 season and was with Hearts of Oak for one-and-half seasons. Akurugu had since been a free agent.
Ococias Kyoto AC also signed another Ghana international – center-back Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim from Division Two side Pofmade FC.
The 21-year-old is a member of the Ghana Under-23 national team, Black Meteors. He featured in the recent game that saw Ghana eliminating Togo from the 2019 U-23 Afcon qualifiers.
The two new signings join former Hearts Of Oak forward Eric Kumi who was also snapped up by Ococias Kyoto from Stade Tunisien in August 2018.
