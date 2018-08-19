Ex-Hearts forward Eric Kumi joins Japanese side Ocosias Kyota AC

Ex-Hearts of Oak forward Eric Kumi has completed a transfer to Japanese side Ocosias Kyota AC.
Kumi made the move from Tunisian division one side Stade Tunisien.
“I’m happy to join Ococias Kyoto AC football club to play” He told the club official site.
“I’m relatively new here but I like the culture and the people here in my new team”.
"I wish to repay them on success from my part on the field.
"I wish my stay here Ococias Kyoto AC will be a blessing and success for me and my country Ghana” He added.
Kumi was an influential member of the Hearts of Oak team which participated in the 2015 Caf Confederation Cup. He however left the Phobians prior to the start of the 2016/17 season in Ghana.