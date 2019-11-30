Turkey: Attamah Larweh excels in Rizespor's win over Konyaspor

Versatile Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah Larweh put up a sterling performance for Rizespor in their (3-1) win over Konyaspor on Saturday afternoon in the Turkish League.
The home side returned to winning ways after losing (2-0) to Denislispor.
Turkish forward Ogulcan Caglayan with 3 minutes into the game broke the deadlock to give the home side an early lead.
Aminu Umar increased the tally on the 11th minute with as the visitors pulled one back through Milosevic on the 12th minute to end the first half (2-1) in favour of Rizespor.
With 18 minutes to end the game, Yan Sesse added the third.
The on-loan Istanbul Basakeshir player lasted the entire time and has been an integral member featuring in all 13 games.
By: sportsafric.com