TV3 appoints Michael Oti Adjei as Digital General Manager

Sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei has been appointed as the Digital General Manager for Media General.
The ace broadcaster who has excelled at his profession and has followed the sports keenly for at least the past two decades is now the Digital General Manager for TV3.
He was serving as the Group Head of Sports before the new appointments. Oti Adjei has been one of the longest-serving personalities at TV3.
Following his appointment, friends have rushed to social media to wish Oti Adjei well in his new role.
A fan tweeted: "Congratulations @OtiAdjei. Well deserved bump.
Another added: Congratulations Bra Mike @OtiAdjei wishing you all the best.
Oti Adjei last year was been handed appointment by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as he was named on a five-member referees committee
He was named Vice chairman of a five-member Referees Committee.