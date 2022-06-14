Twenty-three U-20s invited for camping

Twenty-three gamers have been invited for nationwide U-20 camping at the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.
This is in keeping with the GFA’s imaginative and prescient to proceed the event of younger gamers and to proceed their progress on the proper stage.
The invited gamers will undergo coaching classes and can play some coaching matches whereas in camp.
The GFA will even look out for alternatives to offer the gamers some worldwide publicity by arranging pleasant matches for the group.
Assistant U-20 Coach Samuel Boadu will start their coaching classes and can be assisted by Jacob Nettey with Issaka Amadu as Equipment/Welfare Manager.
After lacking out of a chance to qualify to subsequent 12 months’s African Youth Championship in Egypt and a potential qualification to the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the GFA introduced that it intends to rearrange pleasant matches and competitions for the gamers of the age class to proceed with their improvement.
As a outcome, the U-20 group participated within the simply ended Maurice Revello Tournament (Toulon Tournament) the place the chosen gamers acquired the chance to play in opposition to their counterparts from internationally.
The imaginative and prescient to proceed the event of the youth class will proceed so as for Ghana to not miss out on this era of expertise on the senior stage in future.
Below are the invited gamers:
Samuel Korshie Agbyenyegah (Heart of Lions), Obed Wiredu (Mighty Jets), Mizeck Afriyie (Wa Yashin), Emmanuel Danquah (Soccer Intellectuals) and Thomas Kwabena Osae (Heart of Lions).
Others: Morrison Anokye (Young Apostles), Emmanuel Tetteh (Golden Kicks), Osman Amadu (Legon Cities), Kingsley Owusu (Dreams FC), Philip Kekyi (Heart of Lions), Kojo Poku (Kenpong Academy), Emmanuel Nti (Asokwa Deportivo), Foster Twum (Vision FC), Kofi Asmah ( Medeama SC), Fred Kessie (Holy Stars), Sadat Ibrahim Zuma (Wa Suntaa).
George Nana Kissi (Holy Stars), Daniel Owura Akuffo (Still Believe), Samed Bukari (Bolga All Stars), McCarthy Ofori (Dreams FC), Gilbert Djangbah Narh (Golden Kicks), Emmanuel Mamah (Tema Youth), Samuel Boakye (Inter Allies) full the checklist.