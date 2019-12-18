Tyson Fury accepts Anthony Joshua's sparring offer for Wilder fight

Tyson Fury has accepted Anthony Joshua’s offer to be his sparring partner if it helps his fellow Brit beat Deontay Wilder.
Joshua has been left frustrated in his attempts to lure WBC heavyweight champion Wilder into the ring as he bids to unify the division. Joshua, who now holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts following his victory over Andy Ruiz Jr, feels he has a better chance of landing a blockbuster unification showdown with Fury than with Wilder.
Fury faces a rematch with the American on 22 February, having drawn their first encounter, and Joshua told Sky Sports News: “I think honestly he might beat Wilder next time. I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would, so, if that’s the case, I want him to win. Imagine that fight on British soil. If Tyson needs me, I’ll go out and spar with him to get him ready for Wilder.”
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Fury said he would be happy to spar with Joshua. “I’ve just seen the video of Joshua saying he’d love to come and help me in camp and that I’d fight him quicker than Wilder, that’s for sure,” Fury said. “When I beat Wilder I will fight you AJ, no problem.
“I would love to have you in camp, really really love to have in camp work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating. I hope you mean it, because I’d love to have you in training camp with me.”