Tyson Fury's trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder set to be postponed

Tyson Fury's trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder is set to be pushed back until October.
Bob Arum, who is Fury's co-promoter in the United States with Frank Warren, said there is no chance the third bout between the pair will go ahead on July 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ ALSO: Tyson Fury could face eight-year ban as UKAD launch fresh investigation
When asked about the possibility of staging the fight as planned, Arum told ESPN: 'Clearly not. We don't even know if the MGM will even be open by then.
'You could not guarantee the fighters that the event would take place on that date. We couldn't convince them or ourselves.
'Where were they going to train for it? It just made no sense. You just have to take a step back.
'How are you going to sell tickets? It's absolutely ridiculous to say the fight is on when the Brits can't even get there.
'So everybody has to take a step back. Boxing is not isolated. It's part of what's happening in the world. So possibly the fight will be in early October.'
Fury beat Wilder in February to secure the WBC heavyweight title after their first encounter in 2018 had ended in a controversial draw.
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Tyson Fury knocks Deontay Wilder to win WBC heavyweight title
Wilder activated a rematch clause in his contract to fight Fury for a third time, with the MGM Grand in Las Vegas scheduled to host the heavyweight title fight.
Source: dailymal.co.uk