U20 WWC: Netherland thump Black Princesses 4-0

Black Princesses of Ghana lost their second consecutive game as they were completely taken to the cleaners by the Netherlands in the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
A brace from Fenna Kalma coupled with single goals from Aniek Nouwen and Victoria Pelova gave the Netherlands a 4-0 victory over the Black Princesses of Ghana.
The scoreline has automatically qualified the Netherlands to the next stage of the competition since they have amassed six points from all their two games.
The Black Princesses trailed in the 21st minute where a Dutch defender, Aniek Nouwen, headed home from a corner kick.
A few munites later, The Netherlands doubled their lead through Fenna Kalma, the Netherland forward who bagged in a brace to kill any hopes of the Black Princesses coming back into the game.
The first half ended 3-0 in favour of the Netherlands.
Read also:U20 WWC: France beat Ghana 4-1 in Group A
In the second half, The Netherlands put the icing on the cake in the 80th munite through Victoria Pelova who slotted home at the near post after a beautiful one-two play with a teammate.
Read also:France defeated Black Princesses due to poor preparation - Yussif Basigi
The Black Princesses will lock horns with New Zealand on 12, August 2018 in Concarneau.