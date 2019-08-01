Prime News Ghana

UCL play-offs: Boakye Yiadom's Red Star Belgrade advances to next stage

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghana international forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom's Red Star Belgrade have advanced to the next stage of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers despite suffering defeat.

The 26-year-old saw 55 minutes of action as his outfit were defeated 2-1 away by Finnish side HJK but make still made it through to the next stage on 3-2 aggregate.

HJK captain Sebastian Dahlström beat Milan Borjan to give HJK the lead and hope of levelling the aggregate score.

Just ten minutes later The Red-Whites were level as Dušan Jovančić made the most out of a clever Marko Marin pass and finished past Maksim Rudakov to make it 1-1 for the Serbian side.

Riku Riski evaded Filip Stojković and beat Borjan from close range to give the Finnish side an unlikely victory.

