UCL: PSG pip Juventus, Man City too hot to handle for Sevilla

Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage campaign with a win for just the second time in the last five years, seeing off Juventus in a 2-1 success at the Parc des Princes.
If an out-of-sorts Bianconeri were to salvage anything from their trip to Paris, a good start was paramount. A piece of outrageous quality between two of the hosts’ forwards threw that plan out of the window though, as Les Parisiens opened the scoring inside five minutes.
Neymar played a gorgeous flicked ball in behind the defence, finding Kylian Mbappé who struck a fearsome volley into the corner beyond Mattia Perin. The 23-year-old has now scored five times inside the opening five minutes in the UCL, just one short of record-holder Lionel Messi.
Massimiliano Allegri’s men could not contain PSG’s incredible forward line and the lead was doubled soon afterwards. Incredibly quick interplay around the edge of the box between Achraf Hakimi, Messi and Mbappé allowed the French sensation to strike another fierce first-time volley into the back of the net. Remarkably, his second of the night took him to 29 in PSG colours in the UCL, just one short of Edinson Cavani’s club-record total of 30.
Christophe Galtier’s men continued their relentless assault on the Juventus goal after the interval. Neymar and Mbappé both spurned chances to extend the lead, before the Old Lady reduced the arrears, totally against the run of play. Filip Kostić’s cross from the left found half-time substitute Weston McKennie, who towered above the defence to head home.
PSG’s famous fragility was coming to the fore again, and Juve aimed to take full advantage. Juan Cuadrado’s cross was met by the head of Dušan Vlahović, forcing a fine reaction save from Gianluigi Donnarumma. The French champions ability to withstand pressure has been a huge problem in Europe in recent years, and the closing stages of this contest would be another huge test of their credentials.
Their attitude seemed to consist of attack being the best form of defence, as Mbappé went close chasing his second hat-trick of the season. Chances dried up at both ends, as Galtier introduced Nordi Mukiele and Danilo Pereira to neutralise the contest, a ploy which worked to perfection. Just a fourth win from the last 22 meetings with Italian sides gives PSG the perfect start to their UCL campaign, while Juvenuts have now won just two of their last nine outings, leaving Allegri under increasing pressure.
Over in Spain, Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign by thrashing a dismal Sevilla side.
Haaland's ninth goal in five games set City on their way in Spain, with the Norwegian forward tapping in from Kevin de Bruyne's superb driven cross.
He added to his tally after the break when he was again on hand to score from close range after home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried Phil Foden's shot into his path.
In between, England midfielder Foden had given City a healthy cushion in their Group G opener, teasing his marker Nemanja Gudelj before sweeping a left-foot effort into the bottom-right corner of the net.
Ruben Dias underlined the gulf in class between the Premier League champions and the side that finished fourth in La Liga last term late on, side-footing Joao Cancelo's cross into the middle of an empty net.
The manner of City's victory and final scoreline was not unduly flattering, with the visitors dominant throughout.
Julen Lopetegui's side looked short of attacking ideas and bereft of confidence after their winless start to the La Liga season.
With John Stones and Kyle Walker missing because of minor injuries City manager Pep Guardiola handed a debut to Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji, but aside from a wild first-half effort from Alejandro Gomez, the hosts barely threatened.
Results
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
Dortmund 3-0 FC Copenhagen
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid
PSG 2-1 Juventus
RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan
Sevilla 0-4 Man City