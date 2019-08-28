UCL: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom delighted with Red Star Belgrade qualification

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is delighted to have helped Red Star Belgrade secure qualification for the upcoming 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.
The Serbian club bagged qualification after a 1-1 home draw with Young Boys of Switzerland to advance on away goal rule on a 3-3 aggregate.
Red Star Belgrade broke the deadlock after a barren first half when Aleksa Vukanović headed home just before the hour mark after a fine counter-attacking move by the Serbian champions.
The visitors threw everything after Vukanović’s goal, but their equalizer was still not a fortunate one. A shot from Janko was diverted by El Fardou Ben into the net to ensure a nervy ending to this match.
But the Serbian club withstood the heavy pressure from the visitors and claim a priceless 1-1 draw. Boakye-Yiadom saw 62 minutes of action before making way for Tomane.
The triumph sees Red Star Belgrade reach the Champions League group stage for the second successive season and the Ghanaian scored three goals in eight appearances in the process.
The Ghanaian took to Twitter to expressed his happiness: We’ve done it again; it’s @ChampionsLeague football again this season @ @crvenazvezdafk"
