UEFA announce nominees for Men's Player of the Year

European football's governing body, UEFA, on Wednesday released the shortlist for 2019/20 Men's Player of the Year award.
Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer made the shortlist for the 2019/20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.
The winner will be named – along with the UEFA Women's Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League positional award winners – during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony in Nyon on Thursday 1 October. The UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.
UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominees
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Europe's leading assist provider, laying on a record-equalling 20 assists and 13 goals in the Premier League. Find out more about his season here.
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
Scored 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern won the treble, including a competition-leading 15 in the UEFA Champions League. Find out more about his season here.
Manuel Neuer (Bayern)
Missed a solitary game of Bayern's treble-winning campaign, keeping six clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League. Find out more about his season here.
The rest of the top ten
4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 53 votes
= Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) 53 votes
6 Thomas Müller (Bayern) 41 votes
7 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 39 votes
8 Thiago Alcántara (Bayern) 27 votes
9 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) 26 votes
10 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) 25 votes