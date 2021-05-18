Video: Andre Ayew stunner hands Swansea advantage in play-off contest with Barnsley

Andre Ayew's stunning first half strike handed Swansea City the advantage in their Championship play-off semi-final clash with Barnsley as they defeated the Tykes 1-0 in the first leg at Oakwell.
A frantic and cagey affair conjured up very few chances until Ayew produced a moment of magic to fire beyond Brad Collins six minutes before half time.
The strike is Ayew’s 17th, and perhaps most important, goal of the season.
The home side were far more threatening in the second half and saw Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris and Callum Brittain all have efforts while Jamal Lowe came the closest to adding a second for Swansea.
But Swansea kept a clean sheet to ensure they have the advantage at the midway point of the two-legged affair which culminates at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday evening.
“We have been here before,” said the Swansea manager, Steve Cooper, whose side won their semi-final first leg last year but still did not reach Wembley.
The return leg is expected to take place on May, 22 2021 at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea