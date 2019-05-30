VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan mobbed by fans after arriving in Hohoe

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan was mobbed on yesterday, May 29 as he arrived in Hohoe in the Volta Region for a three-day visit.
The General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan is set to be enstooled Chief by the Gbui traditional council for his contribution to the people of Hohoe.
In a three day ceremony in the Volta region, the Black Stars striker will be named a new Chief in the area.
Gyan stepped in to solve the decade long problem of water at the Saint Francis training college in Hohoe.
Having struggled with getting regular flow of water and footing huge bills to acquire the necessary commodity, the students of Saint Francis had to battle to get water for their daily activities.
However, Gyan who recounted the memories his mum shared about the school she attended back then- decided to help by providing the school with water.
The Kayserispor forward took to his twitter page to reveal the hero's welcome he received upon arrival.
"Hohoe with Love...still touching lives for God and Country....Day 1"
Read also:
- "Way to go"- Prez Akufo-Addo applauds Gyan and Appiah after holding positive talks
- PHOTOS: Asamoah Gyan meets coach Kwesi Appiah as the two fix their almost 'broken relationship' ...