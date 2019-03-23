VIDEO: Berekum Chelsea lose 5-3 to Genoa in Viareggio Cup

Ghanaian side Berekum Chelsea lost 5-3 on penalties to Genoa at the quarter-final stage of the Viareggio Cup.
Chelsea became the first African side to reach the quarter-finals of the competition and were looking forward to making another stride by becoming the first club from Africa to reach the semi-final of the competition.
The 21st-minute strike by Bianchi put Genoa in the lead before in-form John Attuquaye cancelled the lead for Berekum Chelsea in the 48th minute to force the game to penalty shootouts.
Berekum Chelsea missed two of their kicks and failed to save any of their opponent’s as they crushed out of the tournament.
Despite the elimination, Chelsea youth players have attracted several interests from some top European scouts.
Read also: Berekum Chelsea make history, becomes first African side to reach Viareggio quarters