Video: Frank Etouga breaks Sogakope jinx for Kotoko against WAFA

Asante Kotoko have finally won a match at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena after pipping WAFA on matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupines end their winless run at the venue all thanks to their marksman Frank Etouga Mbella's strike in the second half on Saturday.
The Cameroonian strike in the 64th minute which was his 18th of the season was all that Kotoko needed to return to Kumasi with the maximum points.
It is 1 for #fabulous from Etouga's brilliant finish @WAFAcademySC 0-1 @AsanteKotoko_SC
@WAFAcademySC 0-1 @AsanteKotoko_SC
The win ends their two-match winless run and gets their title ambitions on track after defeats to Real Tamale United and Legon Cities.
WAFA's home venue at Soagkope - once a fortress, has now become a comfortable arena for visiting teams. The Sogakope lads have been underwhelming in the League especially at home following defeats to Karela United, AshantiGold SC, King Faisal and Kotoko.
Kotoko now lead the League table with 55 points - 10 points ahead of second-placed Bechem United.