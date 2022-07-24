Video: Ghana’s 4×100 team finish 5th in relay final at World Athletics Championships

Ghana’s 4×100 relay team finished 5th in the final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.
The quartet of Sean Safo Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Oduro Manu and Joseph Paul Amoah, produced a national record of 38.07 in the process.
READ ALSO: World Athletics Championships: Ghana's men qualify for 4x100m relay final (video)
It was an anticlimax for the hosts and favourites, USA, who had to settle for second place, with Canada clinching the ultimate.
The Great Britain quartet came in third just ahead of powerhouse Jamaica, who missed out on a medal this time around.
In the women’s final, the USA team just edged past favourites, Jamaica to claim gold, much to the delight of the home crowd.
Nigeria also narrowly missed out on a medal, coming fourth behind third place Germany, despite setting a new African record of 42.22secs.