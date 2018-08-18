Video: Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng release first music video

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has delved into the World of music and has released his first rap video titled "King".

Boateng currently plays for Italian Serie A side Sassuolo where he signed a two-year deal this summer.

Prince Boateng has released the single ‘King’ under the stage name PRIN$$,

The chorus features Boateng declaring “I live my life like a king/living with no pressure/hustle like I don’t know better”.


The former AC Milan star is not the first Serie A star to make the move into music, as Dani Osvaldo left football to pursue his passion for rock music.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has not played for Ghana since been sacked from the Black Stars camp during the 2014 World Cup.

