VIDEO: Hearts brush off WAFA after 4-0 win in NC's Special competition

Hearts of Oak produced their best performance this year to condemn WAFA to a 4-0 defeat on Sunday in the Normalisation Committee’s Speical Cup.
Hearts were strong from the start of the match and looked hungrier than the Academy Boys.
Auroras graduate Michelle Sarpong opened the scoring on the half-hour mark. The lead was doubled before halftime by captain Fatawu Mohammed.
In the second period, the Academy Boys upped their performance and made attacking moves but no substantial chances were created.
Against the run of play, goalkeeper Sabi Acquah came out to clear a ball- which was miscued.
The ball dropped to Manaf Umar who rocketed it forward and the ball dipped inside the post.
Striker Kofi Kodzi came off the bench to slot home the fourth and crushing goal for the Phobians in stoppage time.
The win takes Hearts to the top of Zone B table with 18 points.
They are closely followed by Karela United (17 points) following their crucial 1-0 win over Elmina Sharks in Ayinase.
In Cape Coast, Goals from Albert Hammond and Isaac Donkor helped Ebusua Dwarfs come from a goal down to beat Inter Allies 2-1 while Dreams FC were held to a goalless draw by Liberty Professionals in Dawu.
Zone A, Medeama remained top of the table despite losing 2-1 to Eleven Wonders in Techiman.
Ashanti Gold and Aduana Stars returned to winning ways with home wins over Berekum Chelsea and Bechem United respectively.
Asante Kotoko were not in action due to the absence of Wa All Stars from the competition.
NC's special competition table
