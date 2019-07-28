Video: I will make Isaac Dogboe the next Manny Pacquiao - Freddie Roach

Isaac Dogboe's new trainer Frederick Steven Roach has promised to make him the new Manny Pacquiao.
Dogboe who tasted defeat in his last bout against Navarrete at the Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona, USA on 11, May 2019 was been trained by his father Paul Dogboe.
Freddie Roach is one of the best, if not the best, pugilism trainers in the world, and has trained more than 20 world champions, including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar de la Hoya and Mike Tyson, and he is a member of both the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
He recently spearheaded Senator Manny Pacquiao’s victory over former World Boxing Association Super World Welterweight world champion Keith the ‘One Time’ Thurman on 20, July 2019 at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Dogboe becomes Roach’s newest protégé for the man who owns and operates the famed Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California.
About Pacquiao
Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao, is a Filipino professional boxer and politician, currently serving as a senator of the Philippines.
He is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing, having won twelve major world titles, as well as being the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes. Pacquiao is also the first boxer in history to win major world titles in four of the eight "glamour divisions" of boxing: flyweight, featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.
