VIDEO&PHOTOS: Hearts Of Oak set-up temporal swimming pool at Pobiman training complex

Accra Hearts Of Oak have today introduced a temporal swimming pool at their Pobiman Training complex.
The Rainbow team will be using the disposable swimming pool for the Ice bath during and after a game for recovery.
The players have now returned to training after celebrating the Christmas and New Year festivities with their families.
The introduction of the swimming pool is the first of its kind in Ghana football and it is to intensify preparations ahead of the resumption of football competition later this month.
