Video: Ronaldo scores four times, including his 500th league goal in Al Nassr victory

Cristiano Ronaldo netted four times, one of which was his 500th league goal, in Al Nassr's 4-0 win at Al-Wehda.
The Portuguese superstar had endured a frustrating time since making the move last month, as he struggled in front of goal.
He opened his account from the penalty spot to rescue a point for his side last week, despite missing a host of good chances before converting from 12 yards.
Ronaldo looked sharp against Al-Wehda on Thursday, and was rewarded with his 500th league goal on 21 minutes - which was his first in open play for his new team.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 4 goals in today's match— 1OZZiil_11 (@Abu_Ahmad1413) February 9, 2023
21’—⚽
40’—⚽
51’—⚽
61'—⚽
pic.twitter.com/KPN6d5a8oH
The quality of opposition may be a step below what he has been used to during his illustrious career, but he looks as hungry for goals as ever.
It was a precision finish, as he collected a ball on the edge of the box before firing a low shot across the goalkeeper with his left foot.
The siu celebration was as sharp as ever, as he wheeled away before being mobbed by his team-mates.
The goal arguably came against the run of play, as Gerson Rodrigues lashed a shot against the post shortly before the opener, but from the moment Ronaldo netted it was one-way traffic.
Ronaldo got his second of the game on 41 minutes, as he beat the offside trap with a well-timed run before slotting home.
The 38-year-old completed his hat-trick with a penalty on 51 minutes, but he was not done there as he dashed clear just past the hour mark and at the second time of asking, after his initial effort had been saved, he slotted home his fourth of the game.
Al Nassr made a hefty investment in luring Ronaldo to the club, but they are starting to get a return on their outlay as his goals took them to the top of the table.
Source: Eurosport