VIDEO: We make 6 cedis after games - Alhaji Grusah calls for support ahead of King Faisal-AshantiGold clash

Alhaji Grusah has made a passionate appeal to supporters of King Faisal to fill the Bara Yara Stadium as the club plays its first home at of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.
The Ghana Premier League returnees will be seeking to record their first win of the season as they host AsantiGold at the Bara Yara Sports Stadium with the clash scheduled to start at 3:00 pm
They got whipped by Dreams FC 4-1 last week 1 while the Miners thumped Great Olympics 3-0 and are in high hopes to make it 2 out of 2 wins in today's clash.
Ahead of the showdown, bankroller of the club, Alhaji Grusah says the fans should play their part in the development of the club by thronging to the Stadium in their numbers this season.
READ ALSO: KingFaisal midfielder sheds light on ambition for the season
"We are appealing to them to come and we are appealing to the Asanteman to come and watch King Faisal, not Kotoko alone.
Because we played a match here and after the deductions were made we got 6 cedis and we don't expect that to happen again.
But I am telling the supporters if you are a supporter and donating anything to King Faisal, you should pay the gate proceeds to come to the stadium and it will go a long way to help King Faisal to develop."
READ ALSO: 2019/20 GPL week 1: Kotoko begins with a victory as it 'ends in tears' for Hearts of Oak