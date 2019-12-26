King Faisal midfielder sheds light on ambition for the season

King Faisal midfielder Mujeeb Abdul Hakeem has shed light on their ambition for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which commences on Sunday.
According to the midfielder, the Ghana Premier League returnees target is to finish in the top half of the table at the end of the season.
“We are all working hard to be ready for the start of the season. It’s not going to be easy” He told footballmadeinghana.com.
“I’m calling on the fans to be patient with the players and support us. Most of the players are inexperienced and will need time to adapt to the Premier League.
“I’m confident we are going to finish in the top half. We have the quality we just need to work hard towards our target. It’s achievable.
The former Asante Kotoko midfielder also talked about his personal target for the coming season.
“My target is to be among the best players in the league. I’m targeting 15 assists in the league.”
King Faisal will open their 2019/2020 season against Dreams FC on Sunday December 29 at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu before hosting AshantiGold at the Baba Yara Stadium in matchday 2.
In another development, Alhaji Grusah has revealed that he is ready to sell off his shares in his beloved club Kumasi King Faisal to any potential buyer.
According to the experienced football administrator, although he is ready to let to go of King Faisal, he would need the potential buyer to maintain the club's name in his honour.
“I’m ready to release King Faisal outright to any investor but my only plea to any potential buyer will be that he shouldn’t rename the club just in honouring me,” he told Kumasi FM.