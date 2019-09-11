Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in Premier League history - Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany has named Virgil van Dijk as the best centre-back in Premier League history ahead of ex-Chelsea and Manchester United defenders in John Terry and Rio Ferdinand respectively.
According to the ex-Manchester City captain, the Netherlands international has shown his value since moving to the Premier League, more so joining Liverpool in a then world-record deal for a defender.
Speaking ahead of his testimonial with Manchester City, Kompany says Van Dijk has transformed Jurgen Klopp side into a better team and he is above ex-Manchester United and Chelsea greats.
"I would bring it back to Virgil van Dijk, he’s not been on the scene as long as Terry, Ferdinand who have been around for a long time but the signs he’s shown in the last few years."
"He's shown if he had been around longer he’d have been at the top for a long time. The Liverpool before Van Dijk and after are a completely different setup. I’ll give him that one."
Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018, becoming the world's most expensive defender at the time in the process.
He has made a total of 78 appearances for Liverpool, having scored eight goals during his time at Anfield.
Van Dijk has helped shored up Liverpool's leaky defence as they triumph in the Champions League last June.
He recently beat off competition from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to be crowned UEFA Men's Player, becoming the first Dutch player in history to win the accolade.