WAFA name Patrick Liewig as head coach

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana Premier League side, WAFA SC have named French coach Patrick Liewig as their new head coach on a short term deal.

Patrick Liwig is a former coach of ASEC Mimosas and will take charge of the team till the end of the season.

Reports indicate that, Liewig was in the stands to watch WAFA draw 1-1 with Wa All Stars in Cape Coast a few weeks ago.

He replaces Klavs Rasmussen from Denmark who resigned from his post last month after a patchy run of form.

A club statement read: ''WAFA SC have appointed Patrick Liewig as the head of the First Team. The former Asec Mimosas coach has signed a contract till the end of the season.''

Liewig won three consecutive Ivorian Ligue 1 titles between 2004 and 2006.

He also reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions League in 2006 with ASEC.

The 67-year-old has coached Tunisia sides Stade Tunisien, Club Africain and d'EGS Gafsa and also l’MC Alger of Algeria.

His last job was at Tanzanian top-flight side Simba SC.

