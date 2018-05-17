WAFA name Patrick Liewig as head coach

Ghana Premier League side, WAFA SC have named French coach Patrick Liewig as their new head coach on a short term deal.
Patrick Liwig is a former coach of ASEC Mimosas and will take charge of the team till the end of the season.
Reports indicate that, Liewig was in the stands to watch WAFA draw 1-1 with Wa All Stars in Cape Coast a few weeks ago.
He replaces Klavs Rasmussen from Denmark who resigned from his post last month after a patchy run of form.
A club statement read: ''WAFA SC have appointed Patrick Liewig as the head of the First Team. The former Asec Mimosas coach has signed a contract till the end of the season.''
Liewig won three consecutive Ivorian Ligue 1 titles between 2004 and 2006.
He also reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions League in 2006 with ASEC.
The 67-year-old has coached Tunisia sides Stade Tunisien, Club Africain and d'EGS Gafsa and also l’MC Alger of Algeria.
His last job was at Tanzanian top-flight side Simba SC.