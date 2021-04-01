Watch the GPL at home - GFA makes U-turn on fans return into stadia

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reversed its earlier decision to allowed clubs to admit fans into the various stadia ahead of the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.
The GFA this week announced that they have given clubs the go-ahead to allow fans to watch their games. The country's football governing body further released a list of Clubs who will be allowed to admit fans into their respective stadia following their successful completion of the Stewards Training.
According to the Executive Council of the GFA, after getting the required approval to admit fans to their stadia, the sitting at all the underlisted stadia shall be limited to the 25% capacity granted by government aimed at ensuring social distancing.
However, the latest development is that, fans joy to see their clubs in action this week have been dashed according to a new release by the GFA.
A statement read: "The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to postpone the admittance of spectators to match venues following further consultative meetings with the National COVID-19 Task Force.
The decision is based on measures being put in place in combating the COVID-19 pandemic during the Easter celebration and taking into consideration the continued efforts of Government to avoid a 3rd wave of the virus.
The GFA shall in the coming days, develop and test further Protocols to safely admit fans into the stadium. The GFA will again, develop an Entry and Exit Protocol in addition to the existing approved Match Day COVID-19 Protocols including the introduction of advance ticketing to avoid overcrowding at entry points.
The Ghana Football Association shall continue to work closely with the Government COVID-19 Task Force and all other related agencies to ensure a safer return of spectators to the various match venues.
Clubs are being reminded to adhere strictly to the National COVID-19 Protocols, approved GFA COVID-19 Protocols and all the existing modalities for playing matches behind closed doors."