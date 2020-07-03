WBC mourns death of Alfred Kotey

The World Boxing Council family mourns the death of Ghanaian Alfred Kotey.
Kotey who died aged just fifty-two, represented Ghana at the Seoul Olympics in 1988 and made his debut in Accra in November 1988. During his career, he was a WBO world champion and held the WBC International title.
During his career, he faced an impressive array of rivals including Juan Manuel Marquez, Guty Espadas Jr, Acelino Freitas, Orlando Salido, Antonio Diaz, Víctor Ortiz and Anthony Peterson.
The WBC and its President Mauricio Sulaimán, join in prayers with Alfred’s family and friends, during this difficult and sad time.
Rest in Peace Champ.
Ghana’s Sports Ministry, on the other hand, have also expressed their condolence to the family of the late boxer.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the boxing fraternity during this difficult period. We take consolation in the fact that the Lord does what is good for his people. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” a statement signed by the Sports Minister Honourable Isaac Asiamah said.
The sports fraternity have sent their condolences to the family of Ghana's 5th world champion