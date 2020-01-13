We are focused and determined to achieve our targets - Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore

The Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has maintained that is outfit is working hard to achieve their ambitions despite a difficult start of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The Phobians picked their first points of the season by beating Ebusua Dwarfs 2:0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi ensured the maximum points for coach Nii Odoom charges.
According to Moore, management and players are putting in maximum efforts to end their 11-year drought at the end of the season.
“Hearts of Oak will work hard to achieve its aims and ambitions,” he said.
“We are focused and determined. We are doing all we can behind the scenes to ensure we do achieve our target and I know the technical team are working hard to turn things around.
“All the players are training hard. We have to plan well because when you do that you will avoid bad performance.
“Hearts of Oak is the biggest club in the country and if you are the best, there some aspiration you set for yourself.
"We are working hard because every club is working hard and there is only one club who will win the league and every club wants to win the trophy but when we work hard, plan well and stay together we will achieve our aim,” he added.
