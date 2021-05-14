We could have scored 7 against Dwarfs - Kotoko coach Barreto

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Mariano Barreto says his outfit could have scored more goals against Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday.
The Porcupines hosted Dwarfs on matchday 24 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium where they beat them 2-1.
Coach Barreto's charges had to come from behind to pick the maximum points at the Len Clay Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League.
Speaking after the encounter, the Portuguese trainer said he is impressed with the victory but the scoreline could have been heavier had his players been clinical in front of goal.
He recounted some of the chances Osman Ibrahim, Andy Kumi, Samuel Sarfo-Taylor missed during the game.
"I am happy with the game because we saw two different 45 minutes," Barreto said
In the first half we didn't play soo well but in the second half we changed and we could have maybe scored 7 goals. The time ... Osman Ibrahim, Andy Kumi, Taylor we had lots of chances to score.
We knew the strategy of Dwarfs was to send long balls into our area and waiting for mistakes but we work hard not to give them chances."
Emmanuel Gyamfi netted a brace on Thursday afternoon when the Kotoko came from behind to defeat Ebusua Dwarfs.
On the back of a slow start to the match, the Reds trailed after 26 minutes when Dennis Nkrumah Korsah shot the visitors into the lead.
Pegged behind, the Porcupines stepped up and equalized four minutes later as courtesy Emmanuel Gyamfi's header.
Later in the second half, the Reds dominated play and eventually won 2-1 as a result of a goal from Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 53rd minute.
By virtue of Thursday's win, Kotoko extended their lead at the top of Ghana Premier League by 4points. They are on with 44 points after 24 matches.