We have 242 players after touring the whole country - U-15 coach Samuel Boadu

Head coach of National U-15 football team Samuel Boadu has disclosed that after fruitful exercise of scouting for talents there are currently 242 players to begin work with.
According to Boadu who doubles as the head coach of Ghana Premier League club Medeama SC, the scouting exercise shows Ghana has an abundance of talents.
Speaking to Accra based Angel FM he said: "We have 242 players after touring the whole country, this shows that we have talents in the country even those picked are not far better than the unselected.
"The squad will be trimmed down and we will have different set of batches."
READ ALSO: We will be producing the right players for national teams in the next 10 years - Anim Addo speaks on U-15 exercise
Ghana will be featuring in the maiden edition of the WAFU U-15 tournament in Burkina Faso next month. The tournament will be held between 8-20 December 2019 and according to Boadu, he will be working around the squad to get the right materials for the competition.
"We will get the right materials for the tournament despite the short time and the youth development will still be in place after the tournament to have a formidable under 15 because the long term plan is to feed the national teams with the right players."
"We will be training the kids to play the "Agoro ball" (possession-based game)."
Commenting on the influences of agents to select their players to be part of the exercise, the former Asokwa Deportivo trainer noted that he won't able selfish interest to be his priority in serving his nation.
He added being employed by his nation to pay his dues is not affecting his work with Medeama as the Ghana Premier League is set to commence on December 21.
READ ALSO: Medeama's Samuel Boadu appointed as National U-15 Head Coach