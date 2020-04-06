We have not made a bid for Yacouba - Inter Allies

Inter Allies technical director Willie Klutse poured cold water on rumors that his outfit have made a bid for free agent Songne Yacouba.
Yacouba's two-year contract with Asante Kotoko last week after the two parties failed to agree on` common ground as the Burkina Faso international contract run out after April 2
He has been linked with a host on clubs since parting ways with the Kumasi-based club which includes Inter Allies to beef up their squad ahead of the second round of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
However, Wille Klutse has debunked those reports in an interview they are seeking for the services of the striker, stating that his outfit focuses on young talents who have resale value.
"We have not made a bid for Songne Yacouba as been reported in the media," he said.
"Inter Allies is a club that focuses on developing young talents and then sell them abroad. I have done my checks with the team and we haven't made any bid for Yacouba."