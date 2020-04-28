We have reserved a jersey for Sulley Muntari - Hearts board member Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has disclosed that Hearts of Oak have reserved a jersey for Ghana international midfielder Sulley Muntari.
Meda reports went rife last week have suggested that the Phobians have captured the former Inter Milan player to bolster their team ahead of the Ghana Premier League resumption.
However, Hearts of Oak have issued a statement, urging its supporters to disregard the reports of Sulley Muntari's signing, adding that supporters will be made known if a player has joined the 1911 club by posting it on their official handles.
"Hearts Of Oak is the Premier club in Ghana and will continue to set the standards, we therefore urge our supporters not to rely on information unless it comes from our official handles."
"Hearts Of Oak wants to notify the general sporting public that we have not signed Ghana International Sulley Muntari as it's being reported by the media. Sulley is a great player and a friend of the club. We will continue to unveil the players we have signed."
But, Hearts of Oak board member Nyaho-Tamakloe have added a bite to the report, stating that the Accra based club will be very happy to secure the signature of the former Inter and AC Milan midfielder, adding that a special jersey has been reserved for him.
"For the past 2yrs, we've told him we've reserved a jersey for him. Anytime he's ready to play, he knows what to do" he told Angel FM.
