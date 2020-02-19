We've moved from Liberty's defeat - Aduana Stars captain

Aduana Stars captain Elvis Opoku reckons his outfit has moved on from the Liberty Professionals defeat.
The Ghana Premier League defending champions were hammered over the weekend at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman. Liberty Professionals handed them their heaviest defeat so far in the league beating them 5-2.
READ ALSO: Kotoko draw against AshantiGold as Hearts, Liberty win at home in Ghana Premier League matchday 10
A defeat that the fans of the Dormaa based club are unhappy with. Speaking ahead of their matchday 11 fixture against Kotoko, Opoku said they will they are their supporters on Thursday.
"In life, there are ups and downs so we have psyched ourselves and ready for the match against Kotoko."
"We know our fans are not pleased with the 5-2 defeat we suffered to Liberty Professionals in Accra so the plan is to appease them with a victory this afternoon"
Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed has sent a word to caution to the visitors that there is no way they will leave Dormaa with a point.
Yahaya scoring prowess will be needed as the Ogya Boys seek to bounce back from their matchday 10 defeat against Liberty Professionals
“We are going to beat Asante Kotoko on Wednesday and I am going to score as well”, he told Asempa FM.
Aduana Stars will host Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Thursday, February 19 at 3:00 pm.
READ ALSO: Victorien Adebayor gave me sleepless night after his brace against Chelsea - Yahaya Mohammed