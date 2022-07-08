Why Alexander Djiku’s transfer to Hoffenheim failed

Hoffenheim have decided to cancel center-back Alexander Djiku’s transfer from Strasbourg due to a last-minute rise in his agent’s commission demands, according to L’Équipe.
The Bundesliga club had reached an agreement with Strasbourg for a €6 million transfer fee, and the player had a successful medical in Germany on Wednesday.
However, his agent, who is also his brother, intervened just as the transfer was to be completed and asked for his fee to be raised, which saw the German club pull out of the deal.
With Strasbourg club president Marc Keller having agreed to sell the Ghanaian defender this transfer window, Djiku will now have to find another destination. The former Caen man has one year left on his current deal.
The 27-year-old has been the subject of interest from clubs around Europe this summer, including Sevilla and Rennes, after an impressive season that saw him appear 31 times in the league as Julien Stéphan’s men finished 6th in Ligue 1.