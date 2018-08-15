Wilfried Zaha signs new deal with Crystal Palace until 2023

Wilfried Zaha has signed a contract extension with Crystal Palace until 2023.
Zaha came through Palace's youth academy and has been the club's Player of the Year for the past three seasons.
The 25-year-old, who scored in Palace's 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday, had been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer but he is happy to be staying with his boyhood club.
"I'm very pleased," said Zaha. "Obviously, I wanted to get it over and done with, so I can just focus on the season. I'm buzzing that we managed to get it sorted."
Zaha, who has been capped eight times by the Ivory Coast, scored nine goals and added three assists in 29 Premier League appearances last season.
He became Palace's joint-highest Premier League scorer of all time after his goal against Fulham and the club's chairman Steve Parish is delighted he will be staying at Selhurst Park.
"Wilf grew up a stone's throw from Selhurst Park from the age of four," Parish said.
"This agreement is yet another example of his lifelong commitment to the club, and our commitment to him.
