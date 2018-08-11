EPL: Ghanaian winger Jefferey Schlupp scores for Crystal Palace in win over Fulham

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghanaian winger Jefferey Schlupp scored for his side Crystal Palace as they beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

Palace travelling for their first Premier League game of the season needed a good start and the Ghanaian handed them that.

A boring first half was brought to life when the Schlupp was played through by Van Aanholt and calmly slotted home to make it 1-0.

Fulham pushed for the equalizer but Palace were resolute in defence and eventually added a second.

Ivorian forward Wilfred Zaha smashed in a powerful shot to make it 2-0 to Palace.

They held held on for full time and recorded a first PL win this season.

Crystal Palace will play Liverpool next week and Jordan Ayew could make his Palace debut.

