EPL: Ghanaian winger Jefferey Schlupp scores for Crystal Palace in win over Fulham

Ghanaian winger Jefferey Schlupp scored for his side Crystal Palace as they beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.
Palace travelling for their first Premier League game of the season needed a good start and the Ghanaian handed them that.
💪 Enjoy that one, Jeff!? #FULCRY pic.twitter.com/LWLgZ7U3ma— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 11, 2018
A boring first half was brought to life when the Schlupp was played through by Van Aanholt and calmly slotted home to make it 1-0.
Fulham pushed for the equalizer but Palace were resolute in defence and eventually added a second.
Ivorian forward Wilfred Zaha smashed in a powerful shot to make it 2-0 to Palace.
They held held on for full time and recorded a first PL win this season.
Crystal Palace will play Liverpool next week and Jordan Ayew could make his Palace debut.