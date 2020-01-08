Willie Klutse declares support for Sellas Tetteh for Black Stars job

Inter Allies Technical Director, Willie Klutse has declared his support for Sellas Tetteh to get the Black Stars job.
Sellas Tetteh, current coach of the Sierra Leone national team is being back by the former Ghana international to take over the reign from Kwesi Appiah.
The Ghana Football Association are on the search for a new trainer after they opted against renewing the contract of James Kwasi Appiah, which ran out on December 31.
''Sellas Tetteh is in Sierra Leone and doing well, we know what his capabilities are, we can bring him back and take him through some very good interview and then give him a target.''
"If he can't achieve the target we fire him," he told Happy FM.
Klutse further hinted on the attitude of some of the local coaches in the country. According to him, there have been numerous occasions that he has approached local coaches but they turn down the opportunity to coach Inter Allies as they consider themselves as national team coaches.
“Some of these local coaches just want to coach the national teams because of the chance they will get to travel and make money. They don’t care about the team. Because of corruption and the money they will make from milking player’s managers, they want the job”, he told Happy FM.
“I have spoken with many of them to come and coach Inter Allies but they normally say no because they see themselves as national team coaches”.
