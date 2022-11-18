World Cup 2022: Black Stars arrive in Qatar in 'Fugu' style (photos)

The Black Stars have touched down in Qatar in style ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 set to commence on November 20.
Ghana who have been camping in the United Arab Emirates capital for the past four days to get ready for the finals which kick off on Sunday arrived in Doha, Friday evening to continue with preparations for the final.
The Black Stars will play Portugal in their opening match on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group H matches.
Ghana contingent arrived in their smock - Fugu, which a dress code attributed to the people of Northern Ghana. It is worn on solemn occasions and represents strength, courage, and leadership.
Ghana is a nation with a variety of cultural traits. Ghanaians wear the Fugu on a daily basis to harness its attributes. As a regal garment, leaders wear Fugu for battle.